Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHRY opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Starpharma has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $13.05.
About Starpharma
