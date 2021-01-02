Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHRY opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Starpharma has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $13.05.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

