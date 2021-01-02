Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cormark lifted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.61.

TSE:AC opened at C$22.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. Air Canada has a one year low of C$9.26 and a one year high of C$52.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.44.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -2.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$601,482.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

