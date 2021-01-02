Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,925 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 961% compared to the average volume of 464 put options.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,933,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,391,672 shares of company stock worth $40,372,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 4.0% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after buying an additional 37,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WW International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WW International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in WW International by 452.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in WW International by 29.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

WW stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. WW International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

