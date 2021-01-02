Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Shares Up 15.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) shares shot up 15.4% during trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $31.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Codiak BioSciences traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.30. 296,804 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 278,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.00.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

