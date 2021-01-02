REGENXBIO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 457 call options on the company. This is an increase of 675% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,708 shares of company stock worth $3,041,126. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGNX. BidaskClub raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.