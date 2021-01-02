Traders Purchase Large Volume of KAR Auction Services Call Options (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,165 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,692% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 call options.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,998,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,593,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,146,000 after acquiring an additional 192,757 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 43.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 821,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,577,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 279,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 234.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.