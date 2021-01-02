Zacks: Analysts Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $749.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $754.60 million. EnerSys reported sales of $763.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

ENS stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EnerSys by 8,011.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,918,532 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth $15,454,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 43.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 440,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after buying an additional 133,731 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 27.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after buying an additional 131,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,256.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,007 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

