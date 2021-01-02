Analyzing The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK)

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and CynergisTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39% CynergisTek -29.50% -18.86% -15.26%

The Western Union has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CynergisTek has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Western Union and CynergisTek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.70 $1.06 billion $1.73 12.68 CynergisTek $21.36 million 0.72 $14.89 million N/A N/A

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than CynergisTek.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Western Union and CynergisTek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 6 8 4 0 1.89 CynergisTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Western Union presently has a consensus price target of $22.41, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. Given The Western Union’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Western Union is more favorable than CynergisTek.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of CynergisTek shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Western Union shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of CynergisTek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Western Union beats CynergisTek on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also offers cash-based and electronic-based bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to CynergisTek, Inc. in September 2017. CynergisTek, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

