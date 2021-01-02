Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $72.27 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

