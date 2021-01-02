SUN (SUN) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, SUN has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One SUN token can currently be bought for approximately $6.14 or 0.00020760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $28.43 million and approximately $32.63 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00126550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00178272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00552661 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00298377 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049577 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,629,673 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

