Free Tool Box Coin (FTB) Hits Market Cap of $9.38 Million

Free Tool Box Coin (CURRENCY:FTB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Free Tool Box Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $15,633.00 worth of Free Tool Box Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Free Tool Box Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Free Tool Box Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00126550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00178272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00552661 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00298377 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049577 BTC.

Free Tool Box Coin Token Profile

Free Tool Box Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,238,517 tokens. Free Tool Box Coin’s official website is ftbshare.io/index_en.html

Buying and Selling Free Tool Box Coin

Free Tool Box Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

