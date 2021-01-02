Databroker Price Tops $0.0230 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Databroker Profile

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

