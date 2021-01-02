London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Up 0.9%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) shares shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.70 and last traded at $124.30. 2,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.28.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

