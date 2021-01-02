WEED (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Shares Down 4.3%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 173,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 121,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

About WEED (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.