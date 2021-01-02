Stellar (XLM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $419.76 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.91 billion and approximately $419.76 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00028966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00127404 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00179475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00554467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00299569 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,572 coins and its circulating supply is 21,914,610,132 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

