Bitcoin Cash Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021


Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and approximately $3.14 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $341.40 or 0.01158598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,466.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00056370 BTC.
  • Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.
  • DragonVein (DVC) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000331 BTC.
  • Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00240148 BTC.
  • Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001570 BTC.
  • Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003797 BTC.
  • Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000266 BTC.
  • DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.
  • Color Platform (CLR) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

