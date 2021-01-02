Bitcoin Cash Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and approximately $3.14 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $341.40 or 0.01158598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,466.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00056370 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.
- DragonVein (DVC) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00240148 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003797 BTC.
- Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Color Platform (CLR) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
