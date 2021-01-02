Bitcoin Cash Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and approximately $3.14 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $341.40 or 0.01158598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,466.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00056370 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00240148 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

