DATx Market Cap Tops $239,988.14 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One DATx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. DATx has a total market capitalization of $239,988.14 and approximately $135,721.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DATx Profile

DATx (DATX) is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

