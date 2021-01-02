iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (XMV.TO) (TSE:XMV) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (XMV.TO) (TSE:XMV) were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$30.72 and last traded at C$30.72. Approximately 7,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.73.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (XMV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (XMV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.