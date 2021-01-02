Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) Shares Down 2.3%

Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 382.20 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 384 ($5.02). 125,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 907,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393 ($5.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 365.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 312.93.

Ascential plc (ASCL.L) Company Profile (LON:ASCL)

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

