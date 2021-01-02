Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN) Trading Down 0.5%

Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68). 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 40,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206 ($2.69).

The company has a market cap of £82 million and a PE ratio of 13.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) Company Profile (LON:HAN)

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

