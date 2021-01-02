Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.60. 92,286 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 40,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The stock has a market cap of $159.02 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

