Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Trading 0.5% Higher

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.33 and last traded at C$6.33. 625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.85. The company has a market cap of C$165.45 million and a PE ratio of 5.77.

About Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

