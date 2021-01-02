Juventus Fan Token Price Tops $12.69 on Major Exchanges (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for $12.69 or 0.00043048 BTC on popular exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00029099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00127297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00179325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00554100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00299442 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049781 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars.

