SaluS Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. SaluS has a market cap of $12.03 million and $712.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SaluS has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $11.88 or 0.00040311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,459.92 or 0.99938348 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011954 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.