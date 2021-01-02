QLC Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $285,000.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Coinnest and Kucoin. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $285,000.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00127453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00179544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00554844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00299988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049685 BTC.

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

