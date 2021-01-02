Wrapped BNB Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $37.23 or 0.00126805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $73.13 million and $83,476.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00127623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00179783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00555305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300555 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00049632 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,963,958 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

