Unify Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Unify has a market cap of $37,377.66 and approximately $6,584.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.14 or 0.00426190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

