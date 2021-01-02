Stealth Market Cap Hits $3.36 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $25,709.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0881 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001622 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 38,111,241 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

