USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, LATOKEN, OKEx and Hotbit. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and $948.01 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $730.86 or 0.02487962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019308 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 4,129,553,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,059,975,875 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, SouthXchange, Crex24, Coinbase Pro, Hotbit, CoinEx, CPDAX, Coinsuper, OKEx, Kucoin, FCoin, LATOKEN and Korbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

