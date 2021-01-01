Semux (SEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $209,357.43

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $209,357.43 and approximately $5,374.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001287 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003151 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000047 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.