Kuai Token (KT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $14.61 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00179910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00555080 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049759 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,125,344 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.