ParkinGo Price Down 34.7% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $281,780.68 and approximately $6.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,368.35 or 1.00002902 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00040311 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

