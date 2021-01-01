OIN Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 110% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 90.4% higher against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $349,812.46 and $1.23 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00127510 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00179624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.00555245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300494 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049771 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.