BidiPass (BDP) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $467,833.61 and approximately $26,438.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00040040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00297807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $582.70 or 0.01983273 BTC.

BDP is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,358,474 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

