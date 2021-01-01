Lunes (LUNES) Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Million

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Lunes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Exrates. Over the last week, Lunes has traded up 87.2% against the dollar. Lunes has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $3,162.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lunes Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunes’ official website is lunes.io

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

