Bitradio (BRO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $103,289.86 and $15.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004990 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,464,660 coins and its circulating supply is 9,464,656 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

