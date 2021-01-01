Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $464,863.14 and $20.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,379.97 or 0.99945941 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00026964 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00300062 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00490605 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00144386 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002136 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00041109 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.