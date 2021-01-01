ECC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $82.00 (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ECC has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. ECC has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $82.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,379.97 or 0.99945941 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00040311 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

