Arweave Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.45 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $88.16 million and $3.45 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00008981 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00295688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $581.27 or 0.01977396 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

