Crypto.com Coin Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $72.11 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Indodax, Huobi Global and OKEx. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00039860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00295322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.33 or 0.01971680 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010929 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,472,146,117 tokens. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BiteBTC, Fatbtc, OKEx, IDEX, BigONE, Indodax, ABCC, Huobi Korea, KuCoin, DigiFinex, CPDAX, Bithumb, Huobi Global, GOPAX, DDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Dcoin, Bithumb Global, Bibox, CoinTiger and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

