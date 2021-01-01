OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Million

Brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) to announce sales of $3.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.00 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $139.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $120.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $189.13 million, with estimates ranging from $155.20 million to $216.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneSpaWorld currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the period.

OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,792. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $861.58 million and a P/E ratio of 22.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

