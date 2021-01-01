v.systems Price Reaches $0.0127 on Exchanges (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,096,464,022 coins and its circulating supply is 2,172,855,558 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

