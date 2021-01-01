Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report $299.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.37 million and the highest is $306.00 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $273.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on LL. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $30.74. 375,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.