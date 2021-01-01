CACHE Gold Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.69 million and $123,132.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One CACHE Gold token can now be purchased for $61.37 or 0.00208047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00039757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00297807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $577.62 or 0.01958143 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,902 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

