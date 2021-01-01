$479.45 Million in Sales Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will announce $479.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $482.00 million and the lowest is $476.90 million. Teradata reported sales of $494.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.47. 708,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,969. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Teradata by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 863.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 351,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,537 shares in the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

