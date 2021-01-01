Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post $330.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.20 million. Daseke reported sales of $403.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.75 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSKE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Shares of DSKE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 655,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,082. Daseke has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Daseke by 8.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth $956,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

