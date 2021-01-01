Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

FBC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. 402,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,945. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $41.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,302 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,449 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

