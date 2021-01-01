Invictus Hyperion Fund 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,216.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $17.39 million and approximately $14,216.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00126751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00178555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00554294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00299750 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00078001 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,237,896 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

