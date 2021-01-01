Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches Market Cap of $216.66 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. Chimpion has a market cap of $216.66 million and $628,836.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for approximately $6.83 or 0.00023191 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. In the last week, Chimpion has traded up 35.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00126751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00178555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00554294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00299750 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00078001 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNANAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.