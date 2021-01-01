Elastos Price Hits $1.49 on Top Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $25.77 million and $2.04 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00005075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

